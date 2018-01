Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir during their mass contact programme expressed solidarity with the victims of Indian state terrorism.

Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir visited Pampore, Gulshanager and other areas of the territory and met with pellet victims and families of martyrs and detainees.

Meanwhile, Indian police raided the residence of Zafar Akbar Butt in Srinagar and harassed the inmates.—KMS