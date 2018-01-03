Like every year, this year also saw people getting out of their houses, buying things and preparing for New Year {2018}. Mostly people enjoy, make fun by gathering with friends and family members in order to start New Year with full enthusiasm and excitement. However, they invest a bundle of money to buy firecrackers, food, new clothes and many more; they think that if the starting point of the year is good, all year will be fantastic.

On the other hand, actually people don’t know how to be happy, they waste their money and time to get satisfaction, feel upwards. They bother, disturb, make poor feel awkward, upset to fulfil their desires of being in high-class. Unfortunately, in every society, poor people couldn’t afford to get three-time meal, proper clothing, quality education, we celebrate every day with full inspiration and happiness but we don’t take care of the poor whether they have something or not who are our neighbours, relatives and co-workers, they see us being so what they think who knows. Besides this, the real happiness is to help others and feed the hungry.

Let’s join hands, instead of investing money and time on useless things, to invest them on poor and give them a chance to also celebrate the New Year.

PULLAN CHAKAR

Balgater Kech

