On this 25 December, Pakistani nation celebrated the 141st birth anniversary of the Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader. After joining Muslim League in 1913, he worked hard to strengthen the Party and make the Muslims united. Due to his endless efforts, Muslims got high respect in the society. He struggled for the separate homeland of Muslims and finally, a separate homeland came into existence on 14 August 1947.

Quaid-i-Azam always believed in unity, faith and discipline. The great leader wanted to see this country prosper and developed. It was his dream that Muslims should live in unity and prosperity in a separate homeland. After the death of Quaid, our rulers forgot the Quaid’s dream. Muslims got divided and the politicians started looting the country.

Today Pakistan is beset with many grave issues like corruption, intolerance, injustice, unemployment, inflation, hunger, poverty, illiteracy, insecurity and many more. All these issues have not broken out suddenly, but these are the results of the wrong policies of our rulers. These issues have made the life of common masses very miserable. Today Pakistan is considered as the most corrupt country. Politicians started politics for their personal benefits rather than to serve the country and common masses. Today the nation has been made hostage by different groups for different personal purposes. Today we can indisputably surmount all monsters if we follow the guidelines of the Quaid in letter and in spirit.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu

