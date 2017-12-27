As the birthday of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has just been celebrated, I searched through books of various writers to know lot more about life and teachings of the Father of the Nation. Though the Quaid-i-Azam had not lived longer after the creation of Pakistan but he had delivered a number of important speeches before and after Pakistan had come into existence through his inspired leadership of the Muslims so that they can be free from British rule and Hindus economic subjugation in accordance with their liking.

The Assembly after the creation of Pakistan had the twin capacity of being both the Constituent Assembly to frame the Constitution for the newly born country and also act as the National Assembly. It was in this Assembly that the Quaid-i-Azam had laid down the guidelines for future for the people of Pakistan which he had delivered on August 11,1947 which some writers have described as the greatest speech of his life. In this, the Quaid-i-Azam had clearly indicated that he wanted to see honesty, liberalism, clean life and noble society in Pakistan. But it is a matter of great regret as well as misfortune that we have not only forgotten the direction which was given to us by the Founder of Pakistan, drifted from these and gone far from being so clean, honest, just and sincere and completely forgotten the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline which the Quaid-i-Azam had also left for us.

There is no unity, no faith and no discipline which have resulted in various internal and external challenges and problems for us. We should better take recourse to the teachings, go through all his speeches and practise all that what he had left behind as his directions and we can surely and certainly overcome all our problems through unity, faith and discipline.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

