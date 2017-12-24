Climate means weather situations prevailing in an area over longer period of time. But nowadays, it is observed that climate is undergoing some serious changes which are directly or indirectly affecting the human life. Still being in struggling face Pakistan contributes very little to the Greenhouse gas emission, so it is severely impacted by the negative effects of climate change like melting of glaciers in the Himalayas, no availability of freshwater for huge population, catastrophe caused by flooding usually during summers, risk of hunger or scarcity of food, social life gets aggravated and it gives birth to factors like conflicts, instability, changes in migration pattern and weather is one of the aspects which is affected the most.

Being a sub-tropical country, Pakistan enjoys all four seasons i.e. summer, autumn, winter and spring but after the occurrence of climatic changes different conditions are faced like severe heat in summers, harsh winters, and due to such alterations in climate the health of society is also exposing to incurable diseases. In such censorious situation, Pakistan needs to strive hard to overcome the emerging problems due to climatic change and must find possible solutions and strategies to make that happen.

BILAL RASHEED

Karachi

