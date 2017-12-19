Protest against slow work on playground

Our Correspondent

Landikotal

The local football players in Khuga Khel area hold a protest demonstration and demanded to speed up the construction work and ensure quality construction material in the construction of government high school playground.

A large number of players and locals in Khuga Khel gathered at Haji Muhammad Alam Shinwari(late) playground and organized a peaceful protest against the slow construction work on government high school Landikotal playground.

The players were holding placards in favor of their demands. Talking to the protesting players, a football players Muhibullah Shinwari said that construction work on the playground was launched before many months but still the construction work did not complete.