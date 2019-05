Jerusalem

Around 180,000 Muslims prayed at east Jerusalem´s Al-Aqsa mosque compound Friday, the first in the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, a body responsible for the site said.

The figure from the Waqf organisation is 50 percent higher than last year, when around 120,000 people attended the first Friday prayers.

Azzam al-Khatib, director general of Waqf, said the people reached the site “despite checkpoints and a large security presence”.