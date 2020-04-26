18,000 face mask recovered

Staff Reporter

Police have arrested three persons who wanted to sell face masks on high prices and recovered 18,000 face masks from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

According to details, Wah Cantt police stopped a vehicle for checking during course of action police have recovered 18,000 face masks from a vehicle in the jurisdiction of Cantt area beside arrested three persons identified as Imran Khan, Talib and Burhan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under price control act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against those who were involved in malpractices.