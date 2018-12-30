18 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered

Federal Capital Police Saturday arrested 18 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered Ice, hashish, wine, and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Margalla police arrested accused Talab Hussain and recovered 110 Ice from him which he was supplying to the educational institutions. Tarnol police arrested 03 accused Israfil, Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Awais and recovered 1375 gram hashish and 48 wine bottles from their possession.

Noon police arrested accused Khalid Khan and recovered 550 gram hashish from him and police also arrested accused Waheed Gull involved in illegally cylinder filling.

Secretariat police arrested accused Javid Ahktar and recovered one 12 bore gun from him. Karachi Compeny police arrested 6 accused Arslan Mehmood, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Qadus, Zulfqar and Fazal Ghani involved in illegally cylinder filling. Shalimar police arrested accused Saif-Ullah and recovered two wine bottles from him. Khanna police arrested accused Sohail Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistal from him.

Sihala police arrested accused 03 accused Muhammad Bashir, Waheed Gull and Almas Khan and recovered one Kalashnikov, one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore illicit pistol from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.—INP

