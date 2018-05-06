18 miners killed, several injured as two coal mines collapse

CJP takes notice of labourers killed in Balochistan

Staff Reporters

Quetta/Islamabad

At least 18 miners were killed and several trapped on Saturday after two separate coal mines collapsed in Balochistan, rescue officials said fearing the casualty toll could rise.

A total of 16 person were trapped after a gas explosion in Pir Ismail, Marwar (45 km from Quetta) at around noon. Their bodies were later recovered after hours-long rescue operation. The Quetta deputy commissioner, Provincial Disaster Management Authority rescue team, local labourers, the inspector mines, Frontier Corps personnel and District Administration Levies force QRF were also present at the site.

One labourer is reportedly still trapped under the rubble of the mine which collapsed due to a gas explosion and efforts are being made to rescue them. Deputy Commissioner Quetta Dr Farrukh Atique and other officials from the provincial disaster management authority reached the site of the incident and supervised rescue efforts.

Personnel of Frontier Corps, Levies and Quick Response Force were also on the spot to recover the trapped miners.

Most of the labourers involved in the incident belonged to the same village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district, officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took on Saturday suo motu notice of the killing of six labourers in Kharan district of Balochistan.

Moreover, notices have also been issued to chief secretary Balochistan and Inspector General of Police Balochistan in this regard. The Supreme Court will hear the case at Quetta Registry on May 11. On Friday, six labourers were shot dead in Kharan district. Levies personnel reached the site soon after and launched an investigation into the incident.

Some of the labourers were working on a mobile tower while others were sleeping in tents when gunmen opened fire at them, reported AFP. There was no immediate claim of responsibility over the incident.

Two of the six men, Amanat and Javed, were brothers, while others shot dead include Mohammad Shahzad, Muhammad Waqas, Fajhar Rafeeq and Mazhar Fareed. The bodies of the labourers have been returned to their hometown in Okara for burial purposes.