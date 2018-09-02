18-member Economic Advisory Council formed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

The notification stated the EAC will comprise 18 members of which seven belong to the government sector while the remaining 11 belong to the private sector.

Those belonging to the private sector include experts from Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States.The 18-member council includes renowned economist Dr Farrukh Iqbal who serves as the director of Institute of Business Administration, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, the dean of the National University of Science and Technology and former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan.

Dr ljaz Nabi, Professor of Economics, Lahore University of Management Sciences; Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Member Development Policy Institute (SDPI); Dr Asad Zaman, Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute Member of Development Economics; Dr Naved Hamid, Professor of Economics at the Lahore Member School of Economics; Syed Salim Raza, Former Governor of State Bank of Member Pakistan; Mr Sakib Sherani, Economist; Dr Atif R. Mian, Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy); Dr Asim ljaz Khawaja, Sumitomo — FASID Professor of Member International Finance and Development at the Harvard Kennedy School; Dr lmran Rasul, Professor of Economics, Department of Member Economics, University College, London.

Official members:

1) Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Asad Umer, 2) Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Division Khusro Bakhtiar, 3) Secretary of the Finance Division Tariq Khan, 4) Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa, 5) Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain,6) Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood and 7) Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission

