18 killed in various incidents, Shahbaz grieved

HUB

At least six people were killed while more than 16 others injured when a bus collided with a truck on RCD Highway Saturday morning. The bus was en route from Quetta to Karachi when the accident occurred near Uthal. The injured persons were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Uthal where an emergency was imposed following the accident and all the staff was called in for duty. Critically wounded persons were moved to Karachi. In another accident, four people were killed in a head on collision between a truck and a mini bus on Chichawatni Faislabad road today.

In Faisalabad, a youth killed his cousin in the limits of city Jaranwala police station, here Saturday. Police said that, one Muhammad Azeem killed his cousin Muhammad Imran,35, of Mohallah Anwar Abad with a sharp edge weapon, over a minor dispute. police took the body into custody and started investigation.

While, another three persons were killed in different road accidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours. Police said that a speeding loader was turned turtle at Roshan Wala road near Khannuana bypass. As a result, Aqeel Abbas (35) and Ghulam Mustafa (35) died on the spot, whereas Muneer Ahamd, Muhammad Aslam, Shehzad, Muhammad Sultan and Asif received injuries and shifted to the hospital. Similerly, Jahanzaib of Chak No 273-GB and Zeeshan were riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven loader vehicle hit the two-wheeler near Jassoana. Jahanzaib died on the spot while Zeeshan sustained injuries and shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala in critical condition. It is reported that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in an accident in Lasbela. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, Our Correspondent from Shikarpur reported that at least 04 persons killed in hostility while two sustained grave injuries in firing occurred between two rival groups of Teghani and Bijarani community persons next to village Mehran Bijarani Katcha area of Khanpur tehsil over an ongoing dispute, in the limits of Napar-Kot Police Station, some 80 kilometers away from here, on Saturday.

According to police officials, a villager identified as Asghar Ali, of 19, son of Ishaq Bijarani, Muhammad Salih Teghani, Ghulam Hussain aka Pakhi Teghani and Gul Hassan Teghani were killed in firing while two others named Ghulam Sarwar and Arbab Ali Teghani sustained severe wounds when they opened straight firing on each other at Katcha area of Khanpur.

Umar Tufail, Police Chief Shikarpur, confirmed the three murders’ and two injured and further said that the fourth person may have killed because of he is not sure about fourth murder while he further revealed that Sindh government had announced Rs0.5 million head money on Muhammad Salih Teghani and he was wanted to police in several heinous crimes adding police have controlled over the situation, SSP said.

Area police shifted the body of Asghar Ali Bijarani to Taluka Hospital Khanpur and handed over to his relatives after conducting postmortem examination besides other three bodies could not be moved to hospital till evening. The motive behind the incident was said to be an old ongoing dispute between Bijarani and Teghani tribesmen over cattle theft and occupation of agricultural land of Katcha area which dispute was started a few years back which claimed 18 lives and left score of injured of both the rival parties during four years.

Both the rival parties set the pickets near their villages due to which fear has been sparked amongst the nearby villagers. Shikarpur is the most sensitive district in Northern Sindh where tribal disputes are marriage dodge and people accustomed to feeling provide owing to illiteracy and unemployment in this relation government should take serious notice to avoid further loss in near future for larger interests of the masses of Shikarpur and Sindh as well. Neither an FIR was registered nor any arrest was made till filling of this news file.— INP