18 kanal land of PR retrieved

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division on the special directive of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed accelerated the operation against the land grabbers and succeeded to retrieve over 18 kanal land from grabbers.

Talking to APP, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Munwar Shah said the land belonging to Pakistan Railways would be retrieved from the land grabbers, adding that the teams also retrieved the land worth over Rs 2.2 million.

He said, CCTV cameras were working and the officials were monitoring the security situation at the Railway station round the clock.

Meanwhile, Railway police arrested two outlaws identified as Kishwar Kumar and Imran Khan besides recovering six bottles of liquor from their possession. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp