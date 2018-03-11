18 injured in road mishap

As many as 18 pilgrims, who were traveling to the Mazar of Shah Noorani sustained injuries when their vehicle over turned near the Veerab Nadi on Saturday, the area police said. They were shifted to local hospital for the treatment where the condition of seven injured declared critical. The critically injured were shift to Karachi for treatment.

It was further stated that the injured including women and children belong to the Dadu district of Sindh.—APP

