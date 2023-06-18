18 injured in road mishaps in Shujabad

At least 18 people sustained injuries in two road accidents in Shujabad and Pakpattan. According to details, first accident took place in Pir Ghaib area near Shujabad where a van overturned when its tyre burst due to over speeding due to which 12 persons were wounded. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Shujabad.

Rescue sources informed that eight women were among the injured. The second accident occurred in Pakpattan where a speeding van collided with a tractor-trolley at the Depalpur Road due to which six people sustained critical injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.—INP