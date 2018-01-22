18 held with arms, looted valuables

The police arrested 18 outlaws, recovered arms, looted valuables during search operations in metropolis. The police conducted search operations in different areas of Orangi Town including Turi Bangash Colony, Faqir Colony, Iqbal Market, Momanabad areas.

The police sealed area and conducted door-to-door search operation. During operation, 18 outlaws were arrested with weapons, looted valuables. The detainees were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations.

Meanwhile, at least 15 people were injured when a passenger coach over turned here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that an over speeding passenger coach turned turtle while overtaking a vehicle moving ahead at Indus Highway. As a result of accident, 15 people were injured who were shifted to hospital for treatment.—INP

