Rawalpindi

Local police on Sunday arrested 18 gamblers and recovered bet money, besides mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town and Cantt police conducted raids and held the gamblers who were identified as Asghar, Hamza and Umair, Khurram, Usman, Rehman, Imran and others while recovered bet money Rs 22,300 and 12 mobile phones from their possession.—APP