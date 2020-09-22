18 dead in 896 road traffic crashes

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue 1122 responded to 896 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 18 people died, whereas 960 were injured. Out of this, 602 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 358 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (69%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 389 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 218 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 220 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Gujranwala with 48 RTCs and 49 victims.

The details further reveal that 978 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 791 males & 187 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 191 were under 18 years of age, 517 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 270 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 789 motorbikes, 109 auto-rickshaws, 65 motorcars, 25 vans, 11 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.