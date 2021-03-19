18 billion released for municipal services: Buzdar

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, secretary local government has issued Rs.18 billion to 136 tehsil councils for the provision of municipal services to the people.

In a statement, issued here on Friday, the CM said the annual development program 2020-21 aims at benefitting the people at the grassroots through a network of 306 local governments. Initially, 7352 schemes of about Rs.20 billion were identified in ADP.

However, the CM continued that 6688 schemes of Rs.18 billion were approved and tenders of 4460 schemes have been issued to timely start development work.

Work is being started on 2657 projects of Rs.7 billion in rural areas while another Rs.3.70 billion is earmarked for work on 1640 schemes in various urban metropolitan, municipal corporations, municipal and town committees on a priority basis, he said.

The CM further disclosed that work was being started on 1025 roads construction, 967 schemes of the modern drainage system, 131 schemes of clean drinking water and 33 solid waste management schemes in different areas of the province.

Along with it, 10 schemes are planned for master planning, zoning and healthcare facilities with an amount of Rs.5 billion, he added.

This will start a new era of development by providing necessary facilities at the grassroots, concluded the CM.

While in another meeting with parliamentarians including Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, MNAs Javaria Zafar Aheer, Nawab Sher Waseer and Shoukat Bhatti who called on Chief Minister at his office, the CM assured to resolve the problems on a priority basis. He said that no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the resolution of genuine issues.

Public service is the main agenda of the PTI government, he accentuated and added that the elements trying to create difficulties in the journey of development are riven.

The CM advised the PDM to abjure negative politics as there is no room for opportunists in the new Pakistan.

Propaganda-based politics is the favorite modus operandi of the opposition but propagandists will remain frustrated as earlier.

Meanwhile, the government will respond to the tactics of negative politics with public service, concluded the CM.