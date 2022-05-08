179 held over ‘reckless driving’

Police have launched a crackdown against rash and negligent drivers in the metropolis ostensibly after the tragic accidents on Eid holidays which claimed lives of seven persons. “The police carried out actions across the metropolis, arrested 179 persons and registered 104 FIRs against them over reckless driving of cars and motorbikes,” a police statement said. Meanwhile a policeman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Federal B. Industrial Area on Friday, police said.

SHO Mohammed Sarfraz said that Sub-Inspector (SI) Syed Athar Ali, 50, was riding a motorbike when an unknown vehicle hit and ran him over at Shafiq Mor near the Byco petrol pump. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for completing medico-legal formalities.

The victim was posted at the Federal B. Industrial Area police station.The police were looking for the hit-and-run driver.Meanwhile, the body of a pregnant woman stuffed in a suitcase was found on the outskirts of the metropolis. Shah Latif Town SHO Mumtaz Marwat said that the suitcase was found from bushes near Port Qasim Mor off National Highway. He said that the body of the female, appeared to be in her early twenties, bore marks of torture.

The corpse was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. The identity could not be ascertained till late in the night.

JPMC Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said: “An unidentified female dead body in early stages of decomposition brought from Shah Latif Town for post-mortem examination. There were multiple injuries all over the body.”