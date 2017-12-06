THE visit of US Secretary of Defence James Mattis to Pakistan provided yet another opportunity to the two countries to understand each other’s concerns and priorities and try to find common grounds for mutual cooperation to address the menace of terrorism. Official accounts of the talks held between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mattis and between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Defence Secretary indicate the two sides put across their points of view in a frank and candid manner and there was appreciation of each other’s viewpoints.

Though media reports suggest and the statement issued afterwards by the US State Department confirmed that General Mattis, as expected, urged Pakistan to do more by laying focus on the need for action against those elements that continue to use Pakistan’s territory for terrorist activities in neighbouring Afghanistan but he also hastened to add that he was not in Islamabad to make demands but find common grounds for cooperation. It was in this spirit that both Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and General Bajwa conveyed to him Pakistan’s legitimate concerns about terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan and use of Afghan soil for terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan. This is not mere an allegation but a ground reality as confirmed by the latest attack on Agriculture Institute in Peshawar by terrorists who were constantly in touch with their handlers in Afghanistan. Pakistan has been contributing in every manner to the war on terror and its achievements are acknowledged the world over. It has also expressed its willingness to look into the possibility of presence of terrorists in the garb of Afghan refugees but what about its own security, which is threatened by attacks from across the Durand Line. Pakistan has provided concrete evidence of nexus between RAW and National Directorate of Security in destabilizing Pakistan but so far no action has been taken. It is time to crystallize US thinking and approach towards plans of border management, early repatriation of Afghan refugees and visible action against terrorists’ safe havens in Afghanistan. Washington should also keep in mind that Pakistan is facing financial crunch and it cannot afford to continue the momentum of war on terror by borrowing money from international market on commercial rates and at the cost of economic miseries of its people.

