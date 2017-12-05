In a cowardly manner TTP terrorists attacked the Peshawar Agricultural University in the early hours of Milad-i-Nabi Day. Three Burqa posh terrorists entered the University gates after injuring the guard stationed at the gate. At that time research students and some of the staff members were present. The three men were laced with explosive material and guns. They kept on firing incessantly. Police contingent arrived on the scene within a few minutes of information but it was not enough to tackle these terrorists as they had taken cover. Rangers & Pak Army took part in the operation to cow down these terrorists. Finally they were gunned down.

A great disaster was averted by the security forces by prompt action. Although the security was tightened and alert on the occasion of Eid-i-Milad Day the enemy succeeded in its designs. 5 persons were martyred and several injured in the deadly attack. TTP spokesperson claimed the responsibility of this attack. The Afghan government & NATO command should take action against Fazalullah. We strongly condemn this incident that disturbed peace on the holy day (birth of the Prophet (PBUH). The Muslims were slaughtered by an extremist group o Muslims, which is a grave concern to ponder about such a mind set.

J BASHIR

Lahore

