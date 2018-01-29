175-year imprisonment

In USA Larry Nassar, a prominent Doctor who served for 20 years with US Olympic Team and employed in Michigan University has been sentenced for 175 years for sexual predator criminal offences by a federal judge. The final day proceeding of this case was telecast internationally by prominent TV stations – CNN, BBC etc. It is the cover up of such incidences and failure to punish known sexual predators which destroy moral fibre of a society and make such countries and institutions susceptible to international scrutiny and disrepute.

Do we have moral courage to weed out sexual predators from schools, colleges, seminaries, hospitals, airlines, police, security agencies etc? It is unfortunate that in Pakistan where head of state-owned PIA’s CEO in response to a query by Senator Sherry admitted that a pilot involved in incident of inviting a foreign lady passenger into cockpit had a history of being a sexual predator.

What makes this already unacceptable criminal behaviour more acute is the fact that he also submitted a fake degree at time of his recruitment, yet continued to be on payroll of this loss-making airline because of his contacts. CAA a state owned statutory regulator responsible for issuing licenses to pilots, engineers, dispatchers etc with sole primary objective of ensuring flight safety has failed by not cancelling licenses of those involved in criminal offences. Although CAA is aware that numerous license holders submitted fake degrees, were involved in smuggling, alcohol or drug addiction, theft etc, yet it finds it proper to renew these licenses. Finally Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken notice of these irregularities and hopefully CAA undergoes strict scrutiny and forensic audit for numerous irregularities which have resulted in gross indiscipline in our aviation industry.

GULL ZAMAN

Hyattabad Peshawar

