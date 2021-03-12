Happy birthday Atif Aslam: a tribute to the melody king

Known for his list of memorable songs, Atif Aslam has been proving his mettle for two decades now. The melody king has recorded numerous chart-topping songs which threw him to the heights of success. On his 37th birthday, we have devised a collection of his best songs.

In Dinon

This beautiful rendition is an epitome of music intelligence, vocals and artistically curated words. In a culture where we romanticize unrequited love, this song is a breath of fresh air. The video starring the stunning Mahira khan and fine-looking Bilal Ashraf gives a perfect picture of a happy, madly-in-love couple.

Tere Honay Laga Hoon

We all remember those carefree days of school life when ‘tere hona laga hoon’ was everyone’s jam. Be it a wedding or a farewell party, no event felt complete without grooving to this catchy composition.

Thaam Lo

Another hit romantic song starring the incredible Hamza Ali Abbasi and bubbly Hania Amir is a perfect song to sing along. The heartwarming lyrics combined with vigorous vocals of Atif never fail to strike a chord.

Yakeen

The list would be incomplete without mentioning this masterpiece. They say good things are underrated and this song is one of them. The feelings of grief, sorrow and the agony of losing a loved one have been perfectly encapsulated in this heart-wrenching beauty.

Raat

The more you listen to this magic piece, the more meaningful it gets. Night has an ambivalent appeal to it and Atif poetically expresses that mystery through his soul-stirring vocals.

On his birthday, we wish him all the best for his future endeavors!