1700 suspects held in search operations

Peshawar

Kohat Police has arrested 1700 suspects including 96 pro-claimed offenders (POs) and facilitators. The under custody persons also include hardcore local and Afghan criminals wanted in connections with extortion terror incidents. According to a press release issued from the office of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat a huge cache of arms and ammunitions including automatic weapons and narcotics have also been recovered from the under custody persons arrested during targeted operations.

He said that for maintaining law and order and prevention of criminal activities, the implementation of all points of National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit a result-oriented operation against wanted, suspected terrorists and anti-social elements in Kohat city and its surrounding areas is in full-swing.

During the search and strike operation police during the month of February conducted 34 operations inside the city and surrounding areas during which hundreds of suspects including 96 proclaimed offenders and 26 facilitators were taken into custody.—APP