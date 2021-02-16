170 candidates file Senate nomination papers for polls ECP starts scrutiny of papers

Observer Report Islamabad

A total of 170 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the Senate elections.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, these include 87 nomination papers for general seats, 33 for Technocrats/Ulema, 40 for Women and 10 for Non-Muslims seats. The Commission said 29 nomination forms have been received from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the Federal Capital.

ECP said that the polling will be held on March 3 on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members. The Commission said that the polling would be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in Parliament House, Islamabad, and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A public notice has already been issued by returning officers for inviting nomination papers. The nominated candidates will be announced on February 16, while the date for scrutiny of

nation papers will be February 17 to February 18.

The last dates for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be February 20 while the dates for disposal of appeals by the Tribunals will be February 23.

The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be February 24 while the date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 25.

Meanwhile the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started scrutiny of the nomination papers after the deadline for submission of nomination papers for Senate elections has expired. According to details, the first phase for Senate elections has been completed. Even on the last day for submission of nomination papers, 14 candidates from Sindh submitted their nomination papers today.

Today, nine candidates from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted their papers. Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, Saifullah Abro, Haneed Lakhani, Hassan Bakhshi,

Fiza Zeeshan, Sreena Adnan, Iram Butt, Mahmood Maulvi and Ashraf Qureshi submitted their papers.

On Monday, GDA president Sadruddin Rashdi submitted papers for the general seat while Hassan Bakhshi submitted papers for the technocrat seat.