17-year-old gangraped; teen assaulted

A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by sexual predators in Millat Park while a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Greater Iqbal Park of the provincial metropolis in a separate incident on Sunday.

According to police and health sources, three sex offenders targeted a 17-year-old girl in Millat Park at gunpoint. The medical examination of the victim confirmed the gangrape. The police said that the accused identified as Mohammad Ali along with two accomplices gangraped the girl at gunpoint. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

On the other hand, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Greater Iqbal Park. The police arrested the accused on the victim’s statement. Police sources said that the accused lured the girl to Greater Iqbal Park and raped her. After the rape, the accused took the girl to Lari Adda Shelter. On suspicion, the administration asked the girl upon which the she narrated the truth. The police arrested the accused identified as Bilal and started investigation. The accused Bilal is the girl’s neighbor. The police registered a case.

Meanwhile, the accused of raping an 8-year-old girl was arrested two days after the incident in Shafiqabad area of Lahore. The eight-year-old girl had come to her aunt’s house, where Saif Masih raped her.

When the girl’s condition deteriorated, she informed her mother, after which the girl’s mother informed the police and Saif Masih was immediately arrested.