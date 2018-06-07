17 victims of 18 road traffic accidents rescued

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 rescued 17 victims of 18 road traffic crashes reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during last 24 hours.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, out of total 11 seriously injured victims were shifted to different hospitals of the city while five persons who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by Emergency Medical Teams of Rescue 1122.

One victim of a Road Traffic accident succumbed to his injuries, he added. 11 drivers, a passenger and five pedestrians including 15 males and two females were among the victims of these road traffic crashes, he informed.—APP