17 uplift projects in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held its meeting under the Chairmanship of Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Shahab Ali Shah Secretary P&D Department, its members and respective administrative Secretaries.

The forum considered 19 projects pertaining to different sectors including Population Welfare, Transport, Local Government, Sports Archaeology, Elementary & Secondary Education & Higher Education Sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 17 Nos. Projects with an estimated cost of Rs.26591.638 million, while 2 projects were deferred due to inadequate design.

Approved project of Population sector was “Population Welfare Programme Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2017-20” Approved project of Transport sector was “PMU for Peshawar BRT Project” Approved project of Local Government sector was “Development Pacakge for Kumrat & Barawal Valley” Approved project of Sports Archaeology sector was “Up-gradation of Archaeological Complex Gor Guthtree, Artisan Village and Conservation of Peshawar Walled City”

Approved projects of Elementary & Secondary Education sector were “Establishment of 100 Primary Schools (B&G 30:70) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Conversion of 100 Mosque Schools into Primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Reconstruction of 100 Primary Schools on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Reconstruction of 100 Middle Schools (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Reconstruction of 100 High Schools (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Construction of buildings for rented schools/SHB”, “Upgradation of 50 Middle Schools to High level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Upgradation of 50 Primary Schools to Middle level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Upgradation of 50 High Schools to Higher Secondary level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.