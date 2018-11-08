17 suspects of setting motorway toll plaza on fire arrested

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has apprehended Some 17 suspects who torched the Rashakai Interchange motorway Toll Plaza during Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests against a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has submitted a report to the interior ministry regarding vandalism during demonstrations of religious parties following the top court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

According to the report, incidents of vandalism and arson occurred in Noshehra and Hangu while several suspects involved in inciting violence have been arrested. The report further said that 25 cases have been registered against those involved in violent protests, out of which, eight suspects have been arrested. The report stated that 17 suspects that set fire to the Rashakai Interchange Toll Plaza have been arrested with efforts under way to arrest the remaining suspects.

During the three-day protest across the country, a number of vehicles and properties were destroyed and main intersections and roads were blocked in major cities. It may be recalled that more than 1800 rioters have already been apprehended, countrywide, by law enforcement agencies for their involvement in riots and damaging the government as well as public property

In Islamabad alone 700 people have been booked in cases, 56 arrested and 26 have been remanded. The order to imprison 19 rioters under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) has also been issued.

