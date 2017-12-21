17 properties retrieved

Staff Reporter

Intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab resulted in retrieving 17 properties

of expatriate Pakistanis which worth Rs 140 million.

OPC commissioner Afzaal Bhatti disclosed this while presiding over the weekly meeting of officers here on Wednesday.

The properties were retrieved from the illegal occupants during the last week, he added. He said that on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab, OPC was vigorously pursuing the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.