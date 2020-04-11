17 new coronavirus cases reported in Chah Miran

As many as 17 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the provincial capital’s Chah Miran area on Friday, taking the number of confirmed patients to 363 in Lahore.

The authorities have sealed the entire area and deputed police personnel at the entry and exit routes after new cases reported were reported in Chah Miran. The officials of the district administration reviewed the sealed area. Sources said that the authorities have sealed 154 houses and closed the markets.

Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Maree said that the samples for coronavirus test of more than 50 people have been collected after imposing complete lockdown, adding that the area was sealed after positive cases emerged.

On Thursday, speaking exclusively in media program “Nuqta e Nazar”, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Lahore has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Punjab while the situation in South Punjab is less severe.

The minister said that patients in Mayo hospitals are being treated using Hydroxychloroquine. She said that younger patients are recovering in greater numbers because of stronger immune system.

She expressed satisfaction on the effectiveness of lockdown in the province saying that it was imposed in time and helped curb the spread of the virus, but noted that the situation in Pakistan was, thankfully, under control.

Shedding light on the number of cases in the province, she said that Lahore has reported the most cases while Gujranwala also has a high number of cases and Gujrat has 98 cases. Out of all reported cases, 1430 are either pilgrims from Iran or belong to Tableeghi Jamat.