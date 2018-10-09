17 more people diagnosed with dengue virus in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI : At least 17 more patients have been diagnosed with dengue virus in Rawalpindi within 24 hours.

The doctors said that the patients were brought from various area of the district are being given proper medical treatment in allied hospitals after they diagnosed dengue fever.

It is to be mentioned here that an anti-dengue campaign was also launched in the area but no significant results were taken.

There is no treatment for dengue, which causes symptoms including fever, severe joint pain, headaches and bleeding.

Half the world’s population is at risk from the mosquito-borne disease, which sickens about 100 million people every year, mostly in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

People have been advised to use mosquito nets and insect repellents and to avoid storing water in open pots where the larvae can breed.

