17 Excise officers promoted

Staff Reporter

Karachi

On the directives of Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a meeting of departmental promotion committee was held and chaired by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh in his office. Departmental promotion committee promoted 5 Excise and Taxation officer BS-17 to Deputy Director Narcotics BS-18, while 12 Assistant Excise and Taxation officers BS-16 to Excise and Taxation Officer BS-17. In a statement issued here on Tuesday Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated newly promoted officers and said that the department has done its job and promoted them and it is their turn to work harder and perform their duties in the best interest of the people and department as well.

