17 CDNS officers promoted

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

With the recommendation of Central Selection Board and approval of the Competent Authority grade 19 Joint Directors Syeda Ayesha Khalil, Sajid Mansoor Hafeez, Muhammad Mateen, Muhammad Aslam Zia, Bakht Bahadur, Muhammad Saleem Sheikh, Syed Amjad Hussain Shah and Muhammad Ali Thebo have been promoted to grade 20 as Directors with immediate effect, whereas Nadeem Iqbal has been promoted to grade 20 on Acting Charge basis.

In addition to this with the approval of Departmental Promotion Committee and Appointing Authority / Finance Secretary 7 grade 17 National Savings Officers have been promoted to grade 18 as Assistant Directors which include Muhammad Saeed, Zafar Rasheed, Muhammad Arshad, Syed Imran Ali Naqvi, Asif Mehmood, Pervez Akhtar and Syed Ali Muttaqi Naqvi.

This is for the first time in the history of National Savings that on such a large scale officers have been promoted to grade 20 which is really commendable and encouraging for this department of national importance.