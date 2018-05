Karachi

A total 169 returning officers, district election commissioners and regional election commissioners have received electoral training in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur so far in connection with the General Election 2018. While 23 returning officers and district election commissioners will participate in the last phase of the training session at Hyderabad from May 29 to 31, said a spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sindh, in a statement, here on Sunday.—APP