165 policemen awarded, 186 punished in 2018

As an encouragement for those police officers performing their duties in a responsible manner and honest way, a total of 165 policemen from Operational Division have been given awards during the current year as acknowledgement to their services.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has said that Islamabad police have purely adopted this idea of awarding the policemen to improve their efficiency and better output during their service. Similarly, it has also adopted a policy of zero tolerance against corruption which is aggressively pursued to stop the misuse of power by the police officials or sluggishness by them in performing their duties.

A total of 165 police officers including two Inspectors, seven Sub-Inspectors, 33 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 14 Head Constables and 109 Constables were awarded during this period by in recognition of good performance of duties. On the other hand, 186 policemen have to face disciplinary action over their involvement in dereliction of duties.

A total of 28 Inspectors, 28 Sub-Inspectors, 47 ASIs, 32 head constables and 45 constables have to face action due to their involvement in sluggish policing and corrupt practices. Among them, 19 police officials were demoted, increment of four police officials were stopped, 94 policemen were censured, 67 policemen had to face service forfeiture while two policemen were dismissed. One Inspector and 20 Constables of Islamabad police were shown were shown the door during this period over various charges of corruption. Increments of one Sub-Inspector, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, three Head Constable, 59 Constables were stopped during this period.—APP

