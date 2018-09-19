163 kg Charas seized, 3 accused arrested: SSP West

Over 163 kilograms of fine quality Charas was recovered and three accused were arrested in a raid conducted at a house in Ali Mohammad Goth Surjani town here, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West Dr Muhammad Rizwan.

The SSP district West said this while addressing a press conference at Site-A police station here on Wednesday evening.

Dr Rizwan said that the Surjani Town police busted the three members of an alleged inter-provincial gang of drug dealers.

The accused are identified as Sardar Ali, Behar Ali and Lajpar, who said to be involved in transportation of the drugs in the sacks of rice through buses plying from Peshawar while conceling in house and subsequently supply to other parts of the metropolis. However, an accomplice of the accused succeeded to flee from the spot during the raid.

As many as 419 cases were registered under the Drug Act and 12 notorious drug peddlers were sent to jail during his posting in the district West, said SSP Dr Rizwan—APP

