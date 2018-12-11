1,600 workers boycott anti-polio drive in GB

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

Nearly 1,600 polio workers will boycott an anti-polio campaign in Gilgit Baltistan because a dispute regarding pensions and other privileges has remained unresolved, Polio Workers Association for GB Vice President Mohammad Abbas said on Monday.

The four-day campaign was set to start today. Of the 1,600 polio workers, 99 per cent were women. Abbas said that the boycott was ongoing in all ten districts of GB.

He added that prior to the boycott, they had not received cooperation in solving their problems through negotiations. A nationwide anti-polio campaign is set to start in an effort to vaccinate more than 38 million children under five years of age.

During the campaign, over 270,000 frontline workers will go door to door to ensure that every child receives vaccines.

Share on: WhatsApp