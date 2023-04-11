1,600 policemen deputed for security on Yaum-e-Ali

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has deputed more than 1,600 officials for security on Yaum-e-Ali (RA). In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the police department had evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide tight security to Majalis and processions on Yaum-e-Ali (RA). In this connection, sensitive areas would also be monitored through CCTV cameras and van videos whereas snipers would remain alerts on buildings in the routes of processions. Similarly, flour-tier security would be provided to Majalis, he said and added that special force would remain active in plain clothes.

Meanwhile a meeting of District Peace Committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner City Fazal-ul- Rehman, President Central Association of Traders Hafiz Mohammad Yunus, Mohammad Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Faqir Habib Rahman Akhtar, Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi, Colonel (Rtd) Dr. Syed Shafiq Ahmed, Riaz Hussain Shah, Makhdoom Syed Amjad Bukhari, Sadiq Jafri Advocate, Ehsanullah Rahat, Kamran Geelani, Muhammad Akbar Aftab, Ali Naqi Hashmi, other members of the District Peace Committee, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Muhammad Baqir and officers of other relevant departments were also present.

Assistant commissioners of other tehsils also attended the meeting through a video link. The security and other related arrangements for Hazrat Ali Youm-e-Shahdat were reviewed in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner said that the members of the district peace committee should play their role in the establishment of peace in society.

He said the officers and staff of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 should perform their duties with dedication. DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah said that fool-proof security arrangements will also be ensured at the procession routes. He said that the members of the district peace committee should play a key role in maintaining peace. Meanwhile Youm-e- Ali (R.A) will be observed here on 21 Ramazan (Wednesday) amid strict security arrangements with religious sanctity.