1600 Pakistani soldiers in KSA, approval given to send another 1000: Dastagir briefs Senate

ISLAMABAD : Defence minister Khurram Dastgir has briefed the Senate on Monday on issue of deployment of army in Saudi Arabia and said that 1,600 troops are currently deployed while another 1,000 have been approved to undergo training there.

Dastgir briefed the Senate today after he was summoned to explain a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stating that troops would be deployed in Arabia as part of a bilateral security pact.

During his briefing today, the defence minister said that Pakistan shares long-lasting and strong terms with Saudi Arabia and that at least 1,600 personnel are currently deployed in Arabia.

He said that another 1,000 troops have been approved to undergo training in the state. He said that the deputation is a continuation of the on-going support and within the confines of joint parliamentary resolution of April 2015, government media outlet reported.

“He said training of Saudi forces is governed by 1982 bilateral protocol regarding the deputation of Pakistan s Armed Forces personnel. He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also hold joint defence exercises regularly,” radio.gov.pk reported.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani had asked the federal minister to clarify the matter and answer concerns of the Senators with regard to dispatching the troops to Saudi Arabia.

Responding to the briefing, the chairman complained that the briefing was incomplete.

On the other hand, opposition leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that he was not opposing military relations with Arabia but have the ministry contemplated the influence the action would have on neighbouring states.

Ahsan said that the government of Saudi Arabia holds strong stance towards Iran and the action could cause tensions between Pakistan and Iran. Ahsan rhetorically questioned if Pakistan was falling into a trap.

The briefing today came after certain Senators had expressed concerns over the recent policy statement given by ISPR. “In continuation of ongoing Pak-KSA bilateral security cooperation, a Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to KSA on training and advice mission,” Pakistan Army’s media cell had informed on Thursday.

It added that “troops already there will not be employed outside KSA. Pak Army maintains bilateral security cooperation with many other GCC / regional countries”.

