16 year old girl killed

A 16 year old girl was found dead in Lahore. According to details, a young girl was killed by unidentified men in Thana Factory area of Lahore.

Girl named Sitara was killed by cutting her throat with a sharp weapon. Police stated. Police moved her body to the Mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigations would be done on the basis of the postmortem report.—INP

