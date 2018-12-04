A 16 year old girl was found dead in Lahore. According to details, a young girl was killed by unidentified men in Thana Factory area of Lahore.
Girl named Sitara was killed by cutting her throat with a sharp weapon. Police stated. Police moved her body to the Mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigations would be done on the basis of the postmortem report.—INP
16 year old girl killed
