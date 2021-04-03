Probe launched as 16 ‘Sehat Insaf card’ holders lose eyesight after free surgery in Multan

Multan – At least 16 people, who underwent surgeries at a private hospital reportedly by using their Sehat Insaf cards distributed by the PTI government, lost their sight mostly in one eye allegedly due to doctor’s negligence.

All the victims were operated on March 20 at Laeeque Rafiq Hospital by Dr Hasnain Mushtaq after a check-up for surgery subsequently their bandages were removed on March 21 where they found that they cannot see from the operated eyes.

The eye patients, including seven women, said that they felt pain in their eyes a few hours after they underwent the surgery, conducted free of cost as the hospital was on the panel of the Sehat Insaf card.

Dr Hasnain Mushtaq, who performed the surgeries, said that he has been conducting operation in various hospitals for 19 years.

He claimed that the patients have lost their eyesight due to post-surgery infection.

The victims have demanded the authorities to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and formed a committee to probe the incident.

Buzdar has directed the secretary of health and the commissioner Multan Division to submit a detailed report into the matter.