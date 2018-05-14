16 Ramazan bazaars, 200 Dastarkhawans to be set up to facilitate citizens

Rawalpindi

The district administration is finalizing all the arrangements to set up 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars to provide relief to the consumers during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan while 200 Madni Dastarkhawans would also be set up in the district. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sara Hayat, the administration and price control magistrate would launch crackdowns against profiteers and efforts would be made to provide relief to the public on items of daily use and implement the recommended prices. The Ramazan bazaars would be established from May 14 and will remain operational till June 15.

The agriculture department has also been directed to set up fair price shops at Ramazan Bazaars. Talking to APP she said, the Ramazan bazaars and open markets would be monitored by district administration and deputy commissioners concerned. The traders would not be allowed to fleece the customers and sale low quality products, she added. The shopkeepers have been directed to display price lists at prominent places and sale daily use items according to the rate lists.

The violators of the orders would be penalized in accordance with the law, she added. The citizens would be able to purchase all kitchen items including flour, sugar, grains, basin, meat, chicken, onion, potatoes, ghee and other products of daily use at subsidized rates which will be less than the open market. Similarly fresh vegetables, fruit and dates would also be available in the bazaars, she added. She informed that special price control magistrates would be appointed in every bazaar to keep a check on prices and quality of kitchen items.

The ADCG said 16 bazaars including five in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation area, two in cantonment areas, six in district council area, six in tehsil area and a model bazaar would be set up at Shamasabad. Over 200 Ramazan Dastarkhawans would also be set up in Rawalpindi district and all the arrangements in this regard have been finalized. —APP