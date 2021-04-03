16 people lose eyesight after surgery in Multan

Chief Minister Buzdar

orders probe

Our Correspondent Multan

As many as 16 people claimed to have lost their eyesight after surgeries at a local private hospital in Multan, it was learnt on Saturday.

The incident was reported in Multan’s area of Larr, where twenty people underwent eye surgeries by using the Sehat Insaf Card from a private hospital and on the next day, 16 of them allegedly lost their eyesight.

All 16 individuals experienced pain in their eyes a few hours after their surgeries at the private and lost their eyesight.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar after taking notice of the matter has directed the health department to investigate the matter and take prompt action against those who are responsible for carrying out wrong eye surgeries.

He directed the secretary of health and the commissioner Multan Division to submit a detailed report into the matter.

He has also directed the provincial health authorities to focus on the treatment of the affected people and unveil the facts behind the issue.