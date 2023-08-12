The police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other outlaws here on Friday arrested 16 accused besides recovering over 2720 grams charras, 19 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition, fireworks and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Civil Lines, KalarSyedan and WahCantt police rounded up Umair, GulSher, Muhammad Waqas and Yasir and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items. The spokesman further informed that Pirwadhai, Naseerabad and Mandra police netted Amir, Arshad Khan, Hamza and Usman and recovered four 30 bore pistols.—APP