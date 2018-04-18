16 outlaws arrested, liquor, weapons recovered

City police have arrested 16 outlaws for their alleged involvement in drug pushing and possessing illegal weapons, a police spokesman said here on Tuesday.

Airport police held Umer and recovered 300 gram hashish from his possession while Pirwadhi police nabbed Shehyar and recovered 40 gram hashish besides arresting Ibrar and recovered 300 gram hashish from their custody. Westridge police held Qaiser and recovered 5 liter liquor from his possession. Race Course police recovered 10 liter liquor from Tanveer, Sajid, Nadeem.

Waris Khan police arrested Tauqeer, Zia and Nazir besides recovering 15 liter liquor from him.

Ganjmandi police arrested Azhar and recovered a pistol 32 bore along 4 round from his possession. Sadiqabad police arrested Ahsan and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.—APP

Related