16 miscreants handed over to authorities to try under Military laws

Proceedings in military courts were initiated against the miscreants who attacked the Corps Commander’s House on May 9. An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued directions to the Superintendent of Camp Jail in the city to hand over 16 such miscreants to a Military Commanding Officer. After the arrest of Imran Khan, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore ordered 16 miscreants involved in violent incidents to be handed over to the army.

It is to recall that after May 9, when PTI Chief Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad a range of protests was started across the country wherein masses set the military and other public properties ablaze.

Corp Commander House, Jinnah House, GHQ Rawalpindi, and other military installations were torched by the angry protesters. After a week the incidents, Military authorities decided to try the accused involved in ransacking and vandalism under the relevant laws. There are two such relevant laws including, Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.

In the case of arson and vandalism in Jinnah House Lahore, the commanding officer sought the custody of 16 miscreants for action under the Military Act. The court has ordered to hand over 16 accused including former member of the provincial assembly Mian Akram Usman to the commanding officer. It has been said that the accused can be tried under the Army Act 1952.

According to the court verdict, the prosecution did not object to the request of the commander, the court ordered that the superintendent camp jail hand over the 16 accused to the commanding officer for further action. According to sources, among the 16 accused are Ammar Zohaib, Ali Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Rahim, Ziaur Rehman, Waqas Ali, Rais Ahmed, Faisal Arshad, Muhammad Bilal, Faheem Haider, Arzam Junaid, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, Muhammad Hasher Khan and Hasan Shakir are included.