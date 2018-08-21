16 ministers from PM Imran cabinet sworn in Mirza Shahzad appointed special assistant

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Sixteen members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 21 member cabinet took oath at a ceremony here at Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the nominated federal ministers. Prime Minister Imran Khan was present on the occasion.

The new cabinet includes 16 federal ministers and five advisers.

PTI’s vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi is the country’s new foreign minister. He earlier served on this position during the last PPP government between 2008-13. Qureshi had resigned from the cabinet after developing differences with the party leadership during a reshuffle in the cabinet.

As was expected, Asad Umar has been made minister for finance and revenue whereas the portfolio of the information and broadcasting has been given to PTI’s information secretary Fawad Chaudhry.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who defeated PML-N’s estranged leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the July 25 elec-tions in two constituencies, has been allocated the portfolio of petroleum ministry. Nisar had also served as petro-leum minister in the first two governments of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Shireen Mazari has been given the portfolio of human rights, whereas former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak is the country’s new defence minister.

Former PTI information secretary Shafqat Mehmood has been given the portfolio of federal education and professional training with the additional charge of national history and literary heritage division.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, who had previously served as minister of state for foreign affairs has been made the minister for water resources.

PTI MNA from Rawalpindi Aamir Mehmood Kiyani is the minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Senator Farogh Naseem of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement has been made Minister for Law and Justice, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PML-Q is the Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Zubaida Jalal of Balochistan Awami Party is the Minister defence production and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has been given the ministry of Railways. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-P is the Minister for information technology and telecommunication whilst Dr Fehmida Mirza of the Grand Democratic Alliance will serve as the Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination.

PM Khan has retained the vast interior portfolio, for at least the time being.

Those who have been appointed as advisers to the prime minister are former Babar Awan who will oversee the affairs of ministry of parliamentary affairs, former KP chief secretary Shehzad Arbab has been made adviser on establishment division, Abdul Razzak Dawood is adviser on commerce, textile, industry & production and invest-ment whilst Dr Ishrat Husain has been made adviser on institutional reforms and austerity. Amin Aslam will be Imran’s adviser on Climate Change.

Meanwhile lwyer and legal adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat announced on Monday. This is re-portedly the first time a prime minister has appointed a special assistant on accountability. Akbar’s appointment is in line with the new government’s promise to strengthen the check and balance system in the country.

Share on: WhatsApp