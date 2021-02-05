16 injured in hand grenade attack in Balochistan’s Sibi

QUETTA – At least 16 people were injured in a hand grenade attack in Balochistan’s Sibi district on Friday.

According to police, miscreants on a motorcycle hurled a hand grenade at Luni Chowk, leaving 16 people, including two children injured.

The injured were shifted to Sibi Civil Hospital where four people are said to be in critical condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area. No group has so far claimed the responsibility of the attack.

سبی چاکر روڈ نزد چونگی میں دھماکہ دس افراد زخمی۔ریسکیو حکام#sibi #Blast pic.twitter.com/4npbJdrSYn — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) February 5, 2021

Police further said that the incident happened moments after a Kashmir solidarity rally passed from the area.

The attack occurred a couple of weeks after four members of the Frontier Corps’ North Wing were martyred and five others injured after their vehicle hit a landmine in an area of Sibi.